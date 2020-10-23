KPD arrests man for arson in camping trailer fire

Kannapolis Police have arrested a Concord man for arson in connection with a camping trailer fire.

Kannapolis 911 Communicators began receiving emergency calls October 22 at 6:45 am that an occupied structure was on fire at 401 Franklin Avenue. Kannapolis Police and Kannapolis Fire responded to the residence and found a recreational camping trailer fully engulfed. Police and Fire Investigators determined a short time later that the fire had been set intentionally.

Investigators quickly identified Trexler Brent Almond, 24, of Concord, as the suspect. After conducting multiple interviews, investigators charged Almond with First Degree Arson. He was transported to the Cabarrus County Jail and is being held under a $250,000 secured bond. No one was injured in the incident.

The Kannapolis Police Department requests anyone with additional information regarding this incident to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463 (CRIME). A reward is available for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in this case. The public can also post or direct message the agency on our social media pages, @kannapolis911 on Twitter or Kannapolis911 on Facebook.