KPD celebrates National Night delivering school supply goodie bags

KANNAPOLIS – Yesterday, October 6, would have been the City of Kannapolis's Annual National Night Out Event. We would have celebrated our community with music, food, fun and great conversation with our neighborhoods and our police officers.

Because we could not do that this year our police officers and community development staff prepared over 3,000 goodie bags with school supplies and fun things for students.

Kannapolis police officers are visiting schools this week to safely deliver the bags to elementary school teachers and students. National Night Out, began in 1984, with the goal of building police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in order to keep our neighborhoods safe and caring places to live. Thank you to our partners, CK Rider and Nova Credit Union who helped provide supplies for the goodie bags.