KPD officer receives VFW Officer of the Year Award

KANNAPOLIS - A United States Marine Corps veteran and Kannapolis Police officer was selected as Police Officer of the Year by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8989.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Congrats to Kannapolis Patrol Officer Chase Crowe! He has been selected as Police Officer of the Year by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8989.

Officer Crowe was selected for his attitude of selfless service to others while always striving for excellence. Officer Crowe is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He joined the Kannapolis Police Department in 2019 and he studied criminal justice at Rowan Cabarrus Community College.