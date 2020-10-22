KPD releases statement on man arrested with guns and explosives in van

KANNAPOLIS - The Kannapolis Police Department released a statement today following an article about a man arrested with guns and explosives in his van. A federal court order filed earlier this month revealed the man's plans for acts of terrorism.
The article WBTV article stated that Alexander Treisman was charged with child pornography.
He was initially detained by Kannapolis police for carrying a concealed weapon.
“Officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a business regarding a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot. Upon arrival, officers observed weapons inside a van which was left unlocked and unoccupied. Further investigation uncovered several indicators that criminal activity was afoot. Federal agents were contacted and while awaiting their arrival the suspect returned to the business. Kannapolis officers detained the suspect and subsequently arrested him for carrying a concealed weapon. The suspect was turned over to federal authorities pending further investigation. I am proud of our officers for their due diligence and quick actions that allowed us to prevent an incident from happening,” - Terry Spry, Kannapolis Chief of Police. “We cannot comment further as this is an ongoing federal investigation.”
The Kannapolis Police Department also stated that Treisman is not a Kannapolis resident and has an address in Seattle, Washington.
A court order was filed to keep Treisman in jail on child pornography charges. A federal magistrate judge gave reasons as to why Treisman needed to stay in jail.
After the investigation was handed over to the FBI, evidence was found showing internet searches Treisman made for former Vice President Joe Biden’s home address, state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles.
A document titled "A Guide to Mass Shooting" was also found on Treisman's hard drives.
Books on bomb making, survival and improving weapons was also found in Treisman's possession.
The WBTV article stated that Treisman had only been charged for child pornography so far.
