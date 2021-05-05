Law Enforcement Day: A moment to honor and remember

CONCORD, N.C. – As part of national Law Day events, local law enforcement officers, the families of fallen officers and members of the community will gather on Friday, May 7 at 10:45 a.m. on the front steps of the Cabarrus County Government Center (65 Church Street, S., Concord) to present the Robert J. Eury Award to a deserving veteran law enforcement officer.

The Robert J. Eury Award is given to an officer with at least 20 years of experience and someone who embodies the integrity of Lt. Eury, who was killed by honorably protecting the people of this county. This is known as the most prestigious law enforcement award in the community. It is given to an officer who demonstrates true commitment to law enforcement and service to the community.

The event will also pay tribute to the life and legacy of the seven local law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty, including Concord Police Officer Jason Nicholas Shuping, who was killed on December 16, 2020. Officials will present a nameplate honoring Officer Shuping on the Cabarrus County Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The Law Day ceremony is a long-standing tradition in Cabarrus County that is representative of national celebrations dedicated to the officers of and ties between written law and the pursuit of order.