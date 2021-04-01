Local teen missing for six weeks is found

KANNAPOLIS — A local teen who was missing for six weeks has been found.
Trenity Boland, 14, was last seen by her adoptive parents in late January.
The Kannapolis Police Department released a statement after Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers located Trinity.
"The Kannapolis Police Department has been actively searching for Trenity Boland,14, since she was reported missing on January 23, 2021. We are pleased to report that Trenity was located by officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department on March 25, 2021 at a residence in Charlotte," the statement read. "She is safe and in good physical health. The Kannapolis Police Department would like to thank the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for their assistance in this investigation, as well as the public and media, who helped share information concerning this case."
Trenity's parents, Judith Ridenhour Boland and Kay Boland, had created a major social media campaign to help locate Trinity. They posted several messages to Facebook, showing love for Trenity and praying for her safe return. They have also started #findtrenity to help.
Following the statement, Judith Ridenhour Boland put an update on Facebook.
"Letting everyone know that Trenity has been found safe. We ask for your prayers as we face a difficult time of healing for our family. Thank you to everyone who has prayed for us, sent cards of encouragement, and sent words of encouragement," Judith wrote.
The Boland's extended family provided major support in helping to find Trenity and get the word out.
Amanda Doyle, Trenity's cousin and one of the people helping to keep Trenity's story online also posted an update.
"My cousin has been found SAFE! Please continue to pray for her as well as my Aunts and her family. They have a long road of healing ahead and need strength and encouragement," Doyle wrote.