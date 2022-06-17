Man charged with passing worthless check at Harrisburg bank

CABARRUS COUNTY — A man was arrested after trying to pass worthless checks at a bank in the Town of Harrisburg, authorities said.

With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office charged Maurice Caraway Monday, June 13, with attempting to Obtain Property by False Pretenses.

The sheriff's office said Caraway passed two worthless checks June 1 for a total of $210,000 at the Pinnacle Bank in Harrisburg in an attempt to purchase two high end vehicles from a local dealership located in Cabarrus County.

During the investigation, detectives found that Caraway had 20 outstanding warrants for his arrest issued by Mecklenburg, Guilford, Stanly, Union and Montgomery counties in reference to fraud.

Maurice Caraway is being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $703,000 total secured bond.