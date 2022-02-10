Man dies, wife rescued in house fire off Kannapolis Parkway

FROM STAFF REPORTS
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – One person died in a house fire off Kannapolis Parkway Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported earlier in the afternoon Feb. 10 after someone living in the home called 911.
According to officials, an elderly man died in the house fire.
Kannapolis firefighters responded and were able to rescue a woman, but her husband passed away from injuries sustained in the fire. The woman was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus to be treated for her burn injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
