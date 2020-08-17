Man stuck in the head with a stick dies

ROCKWELL – A 42-year-old Rockwell man has been charged in the death of a 47-year-old neighbor following an argument.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said Billy Joe Carpenter of 2605 Windswept Way died after being struck in the head.
Following an investigation, Jay Dustin Lear of 2601 Windswept Way was charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Deputies were called to 2603 Windsept Way at 11:06 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, after reports of a man having a seizure after being struck in the head with a stick.
The victim, Carpenter, was lying in a driveway with fire personnel performing CPR, when deputies arrived at the scene. Deputies immediately began to gather information regarding the assault.
Witnesses told investigators that Carpenter, Lear and others had been at the landlord’s residence. Carpenter was leaving and Lear began to yell and argue with him, according to a RCSO press release.
During the ongoing argument, Lear struck Carpenter in the head with the stick, and it created a loud pop. The pair continued to argue, and then suddenly Carpenter fell face first and began to have some type of seizure. CPR was started, with the fire department taking over upon their arrival. EMS personnel determined Carpenter to be deceased at 11:40 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Lear had left the scene when deputies arrived. He called 9-1-1 and told the sheriff’s office his location. After interviewing Lear and witnesses, charges of voluntary manslaughter charges were filed against Lear. He is being held under $25,000 bond.
The Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy on Carpenter’s body.
