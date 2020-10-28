Midland reports increase in thefts from vehicles

MIDLAND – There has been an increase in thefts from motor vehicles in the Town of Midland in the past month and a half.
The theft increase was brought up by Mayor Pro-Tem Darren R. Hartsell during the Midland Town Council’s October meeting. He stated that residents reported having vehicle break-ins and asked Deputy Josh Helms how many had occurred in the area in the last month.
Helms said there have been about 12-15 thefts from motor vehicles in the area in the last month and a half. He said those numbers are high for the area.
Hartsell also asked why the town’s security checks increased from about 500 a month to over 700.
“It just seems like that’s a big difference where in other months we run about 500 to 516 and of course this month, when we look, we are at 716,” Hartsell said.
Helms said the increase in security checks is most likely related to the increase in thefts. When crimes are reported in an area, Helms said, deputies will patrol neighborhoods specifically looking for activity related to those crimes.
But thefts from vehicles has been the only reported increase in crime.
“We haven’t had any notable crime anywhere else,” Helms said.
Most of the thefts have occurred in three communities, Helms said – Bethel Glen, Saddle Brook and Fox Creek. Helms said this is most likely due to the close communities’ proximity to one another.
The majority of thefts occurred in Bethel Glen, Helms said, with at least seven thefts in the neighborhood. One street in particular, Hill Pine Road, has at least two of the Bethel Glen thefts in the last month and a half.
There was one vehicle reported stolen, Helms said. But it was found down the street from the owner’s residence. The car had been stolen from the owner’s garage and moved.
Whoever moved the vehicle had gained access to the garage by cars stolen from another vehicle outside of the residence.
Some construction sites in the area have also reported wallets stolen from vehicles.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office crime analyst did try mapping the crime data but did not find any patterns in the times, dates or locations of the thefts from motor vehicles.
Since the thefts were reported, the sheriff’s office has increased its night patrols in the area.
Helms noted that a few vehicles that were broken into had property damage. He explained that thefts often occur from unlocked cars, but in some case in Midland vehicle windows were broken to gain access.
Most items that were stolen were cash, wallets and tools, but refrigeration chemicals were taken from one vehicle. There was no immediate monetary value or purpose for the chemicals outside of their intended purpose, Helms said.
Helms said the best thing for residents to do is to keep their valuables out of their vehicles. He also said that some of the neighborhoods – like Bethel Glen – were not well lit.
“Leave your lights on – illuminate the area—that way after dark people are less likely to go in the area where they might be seen opposed to where it is pretty dark,” Helms said
No suspects have been found in the break-ins yet, Helms said. But the sheriff’s office is still looking.
“People reporting activity and sharing information is probably the biggest help to us right now,” Helms said.
