Midland reports increase in thefts from vehicles

MIDLAND – There has been an increase in thefts from motor vehicles in the Town of Midland in the past month and a half.

The theft increase was brought up by Mayor Pro-Tem Darren R. Hartsell during the Midland Town Council’s October meeting. He stated that residents reported having vehicle break-ins and asked Deputy Josh Helms how many had occurred in the area in the last month.

Helms said there have been about 12-15 thefts from motor vehicles in the area in the last month and a half. He said those numbers are high for the area.

Hartsell also asked why the town’s security checks increased from about 500 a month to over 700.

“It just seems like that’s a big difference where in other months we run about 500 to 516 and of course this month, when we look, we are at 716,” Hartsell said.

Helms said the increase in security checks is most likely related to the increase in thefts. When crimes are reported in an area, Helms said, deputies will patrol neighborhoods specifically looking for activity related to those crimes.

But thefts from vehicles has been the only reported increase in crime.

“We haven’t had any notable crime anywhere else,” Helms said.