Mom thanks KPD for being a 'blessing' during Cops for Kids trip

The Kannapolis Police Department held its annual Cops and Kids shopping trip at Target Thursday, Dec. 10, an event Police Chief Terry Spry was determined to hold.
As squad cars filed into the Target parking lot Thursday morning, kids spoke over the PAs wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. Officers were decked out in holiday festive gear as they exited their vehicles and headed straight for the store.
In order to accommodate social distancing, KPD split the event into a morning and afternoon session. Instead of shopping with all 20 kids per usual, the morning groups would have 10 kids eat breakfast at the department then head over to the Afton Ridge Target in squad cars, with lights, sirens and PAs, for a shopping trip.
The afternoon group had a similar schedule, but officers served those ten kids lunch at the department before heading out to shop.
Chief Spry said the department was determined to give back to the kids in the community to let them know they aren't alone.
"I think we can't ever lose the message that we are here for them," Spry said. "The kids today are adults tomorrow and if we build lasting relationships with them, moving forward, things only get better. I will say on a personal level, we have always had good community support. That doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement, and there always is. This is another outreach program for us that we have got to continue. The Christmas spirit is here. COVID has changed things, but if we can give children at least some sense of normalcy for Christmas, we have got to do everything we can."
The police chief also noted that the officers were prompted to help maintain social distancing while shopping.
"This was an opportunity where I asked, can we do this and do it safely," Spry said. "And I treat these kids like they are my own. I want to ensure they are in a safe environment. We do watch them and make sure nobody is interacting with them, no up close and personal contact because this is COVID and the last thing I would want is for one of these kids to contract that virus."
As in previous years, the kids were selected from the Kannapolis School System from grade levels at McKnight Head Start through A. L. Brown High School.
Each child was assigned an officer, but in each session had about 15 officers present each. Cabarrus County EMS was also present.
Each kid was given $400 to spend, dividing the trip in $200 for toys and $200 for clothing items.
While Cops and Kids is meant to be a special day for the kids involved, officers are often surprised.
"We try to keep it just for them. But It is amazing to me though, these kids. We work with the school system to help identify the kids in most need," the police chief said. "You don't always get them all, Just from a staffing aspect, we can only accommodate so many kids. But that being said, they are always wanting to buy something for their family. We try to make an accommodation as we can. But it is all about the children."
This was true for two brothers, Dalton Wise, 15, and Wyatt Wise, 11. Both boys participated in Cops for Kids.
The boys' shopping carts were filled a bit differently. Dalton focused more on sports equipment like a pair of boxing gloves and a football, while Wyatt stuck true to more action hero themes.
As Wyatt was shopping he asked for a Nerf blaster as his last toy, but before he and Office moved on to clothing, he asked to pick a Nerf blaster out for his brother, unknown to Dalton.
Several KPD officers checked in on the Wise boys as they shopped. The family and the department have formed quite a bond over the past year.
Brittany Wise, Wyatt and Dalton's mom, was at the Cops and Kids shopping trip to help out.
She explained that this time last year, Wyatt was sick with the flu. After going to bed his second day of being symptomatic, Wyatt woke up unable to move his lover extremities. While doctors are unsure what caused the paralysis, he was diagnosed with Episodic Ataxia Type 5.
Wyatt has spent every week since learning to walk again in physical therapy, even making trips to Duke Health for appointments.
That hard work has paid off. As Wyatt was selecting his toys, he swung on the end of a shopping cart, hopping down to look at a new toy aisle.
Deputy Chief Daniel Wallace was the resource officer for Brittany Wyatt and her husband when they were younger. Now he and the Kannapolis Police Department have helped the Wise family as they navigated Wyatt's diagnosis.
In June, Wyatt began selling hand-made bracelets in order to earn enough money to replace his old hoverboard that broke. Wyatt uses the hoverboard to aid him in going outside by attaching a seat and a third wheel. Officers from KPD Squad B learned about the bracelets and order enough for everyone in the squad. Instead of paying him in cash, the team purchased him a new board. They even helped out
While Wyatt still relearning to walk, Wyatt's mom said he has made significant progress and thanked the KPD officers for their support.
"They have been such a blessing. Officer Wallace was there for me and my husband when we were in school and they have just blessed us so much these past couple months," Brittany said. "They check on us and make sure Wyatt is okay and that his brother is okay, it just means everything."
Give back to families and their children, like Wyatt and Dalton, is what Cops and Kids is meant to do, Chief Spy said. And there is heavy community support.
The program raised more money this year than it has ever received since its start in 2012. A virtual car show helped raise over $20,000 for the event. While not all of the money was used in this year's event, it will carry over for future funding.
"One thing that I have enjoyed so much this year, and I think COVID has a lot to do with it, the community support for the police department has always been there," Spry said. "But what there has been in regard to this program has been astronomical."
For Spry the big goal for the day was to make each kid feel like they mattered and hopefully build those community relationships for the long haul.
"That is the message we always strive for," the police chief said. "Yes, it is about our interaction with children. Yes, it is about building positive relationships down the road. But we don't want any kid to ever feel like they can't come to us in their time of need.
