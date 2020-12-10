Mom thanks KPD for being a 'blessing' during Cops for Kids trip

The police chief also noted that the officers were prompted to help maintain social distancing while shopping.

"This was an opportunity where I asked, can we do this and do it safely," Spry said. "And I treat these kids like they are my own. I want to ensure they are in a safe environment. We do watch them and make sure nobody is interacting with them, no up close and personal contact because this is COVID and the last thing I would want is for one of these kids to contract that virus."

As in previous years, the kids were selected from the Kannapolis School System from grade levels at McKnight Head Start through A. L. Brown High School.

Each child was assigned an officer, but in each session had about 15 officers present each. Cabarrus County EMS was also present.

Each kid was given $400 to spend, dividing the trip in $200 for toys and $200 for clothing items.

While Cops and Kids is meant to be a special day for the kids involved, officers are often surprised.