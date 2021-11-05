Mt. Pleasant pawn shop owner shot multiple times in robbery attempt

A pawn shop owner in Mt. Pleasant was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery Thursday morning. The owner is critical but stable.
Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office recieved a call Nov. 4 at 10:18 a.m. regarding a robbery and shooting at Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn, located at 7991 W. Franklin St.
Deputies were told that three black males arrived at the pawn shop driving a gray Ford Focus.
The men entered the shop and attempted to rob it.
During the robbery, the pawn shop owner was shot multiple times and was later taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus.
An off duty officer was on the scene during part of the robbery, Deputy Chief James Bailey said.
"The deputy was there at the business and had just left the business after the folks went in," Bailey confirmed.
The officer had been inside of the pawn shop and noticed three individuals enter the building. He then exited the shop, but later heard gunshots from inside.
The three men then fled the shop. Bailey said the officer was told by a witness on scene that the suspects were armed. The officer fired from his personal weapon.
After the attempted robbery and shooting, the three men fled the scene in the same vehicle.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO for the gray Ford Focus and the three men.
Later, a vehicle matching the description of the gray Ford Focus arrived at Stanly County Memorial Hospital in Albemarle and dropped off Sean Christian Parker.
The Ford Focus and the other men left the hospital.
It is assumed that Parker was iniured following the gunfire from the off duty officer, Bailey said.
The pawn shop owner is said to be in critical but stable condition. Parker is said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the off-duty officer's weapon discharge.
Sehriff's deputies later located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Evidence from the robbery was located during the stop, officials said.
The two other men were identified as Makari Kireef-Shamaud Ridenhour and Maliq Raekwon Parker.
Sean Parker, Makari Ridenhour, and Maliq Parker were interviewed by Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Detectives concerning the attempted robbery and shooting that occurred at the Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn and later arrested.
They received the following charges and bonds:
- Sean Christian Parker was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury (AWDWIKISI) and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (RWDW) and was given a $750,000.00 secured bond.
- Maliq Raekwon Parker was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury (AWDWIKISI), two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (RWDW) and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property and was given a $1,000,000.00 secured bond.
- Makari Ridenhour was charged with Possession of Stolen Goods and was given a $1000.00 secured bond.
All three are currently incarcerated in the Cabarrus County Detention Center.