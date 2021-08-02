No injuries in residential structure fire on Aberdeen Court NW

Concord — Around 11:55 P.M. on August 1st, 2021 Concord Fire received a call for a dwelling fire on Aberdeen Court NW. Crews arrived on scene within 4 minutes and confirmed an active fire.

Concord Fire Department had the fire under control within 22 minutes of arriving on the scene. The occupants were home at the time, and no injuries were reported. A total of 5 Engines, 2 Ladders, 1 Rescue, 2 Battalion Chiefs and a Safety Officer responded with 31 Firefighters.

The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Kannapolis Fire Department, Harrisburg Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS and City of Concord Police department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.