Nuesing center employee arrested for identity theft

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis Police arrested a nursing center employee for identity theft and exploitation of an elder or disabled adult.

The Kannapolis Police Department has charged Nina Elaine Barkley, 52, of Kannapolis, with three counts of felony exploitation of an elder or disabled adult and one count of felony identity theft. The charges are a result of a six-months-long investigation.

Barkley was a staff member at Big Elm Nursing Center where she used her position of trust to gain access to a person’s bank account. Barkley withdrew $45,000 of the victim’s life savings over a period of several months.

During the investigation, it was discovered Barkley had also exploited other victims in other local cities and she has been arrested on those additional charges. She is in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

If anyone has additional information regarding this suspect or this case, please contact Investigator Wesley Wilson at 704-920-4031 or wwilson@kannapolisnc.gov.