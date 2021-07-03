One dead, one hurt as KPD investigates Saturday homicide

The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of Wrightman Oaks Court. Officers and first responders responded to this area Saturday at 8:41 a.m.

Officials discovered two victims at the scene. David Duy-Anh Pham Nguyen (age 50), of Charlotte, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, Dornell Thomas (age 46), of Ohio, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division are actively searching for those responsible.

KPD is attempting to locate a mini-van that belongs to Thomas which was stolen during the incident this morning. The van is a white Honda Odyssey with an Ohio registration plate - JKB-4864. If you know the whereabouts of this mini-van, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information on where the van or suspect(s) may be is asked to contact Captain Chris Hill at 704-920-4054.