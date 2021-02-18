 Skip to main content
One person dies in crash off Salisbury-Concord Road
One person dies in crash off Salisbury-Concord Road

North Carolina highway Patrol

North Carolina highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred in Cabarrus County Thursday morning. 

CABARRUS COUNTY — There was a fatal crash Thursday morning off Old Salisbury-Concord Road near Brantley Road.

The crash occurred sometime around 8 a.m. The road was closed to traffic shortly after crews arrived on scene. Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies are directing traffic. 

Sheriff Van Shaw confirmed that two vehicles were involved and there was one fatality. There are reports of other vehicle occupants injured.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No other information is available at this time. 

