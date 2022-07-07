 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person dies in multi-car collision on Highway 3

North Carolina Highway Patrol

CABARRUS COUNTY ⁠— A car crash on N.C. Highway 3 near the Iredell County line left one dead Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the N.C. Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the three-vehicle-involved crash around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.

The spokesperson said a 2011 Acura MDX was traveling north on Highway 3 when the car crossed the center line and struck head-on a 2013 Dodge Ram box truck that was heading south.

The box truck ran off the road and overturned. The Acura then collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Express van. The van stopped on the shoulder. 

The Acura finally stopped in the roadway.

The driver of the Acura, Gagik Saribekyan, 68, of Mooresville, died. A passenger in the Acura was taken to Atrium Health Main.

