One person is injured, suspect in custody after Concord Mills shooting

CONCORD — Concord Police announced Sunday afternoon that one person was injured in a shooting outside of the theaters at Concord Mills.

CPD tweeted out around 4:30 p.m. that a suspect was in custody, and officers were continuing to investigate.

Quickly following that tweet, CPD stated that one person was injured and being treated.

Concord Police arrested Renzo Gabriel Carnevalini Medina, of Charlotte, for the shooting that occurred outside AMC theaters at Concord Mills mall.

The suspect and the victim got into an altercation in the mall parking lot, which resulted in gunshots being fired, CPD stated.

The suspect is in custody and the victim was sent to recover at a local hospital.

Medina was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and has been booked into the Cabarrus County Jail under a $125,000.00 secured bond.

This isn't the first shooting at the mall.

One fatal shooting occurred in December 2019 when 13-year-old Aveanna Propst was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in the mall's parking lot near Dave & Buster’s.

Last month, Propst's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the mall, Simon Property Group and others.