One person shot near Afton Village, suspect in custody

CONCORD — A suspect involved in a shooting off Lemley Road is in custody.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Concord Police Department received a call about a shooting that took place near Afton Village at 5532 Lemley Rd. NW.

Once on the scene, officers found one victim with a gunshot wound.

CPD officers were told the suspect was a black male wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants. The suspect had fled the scene, and a man fitting his description was seen in the area near Dorton park.

Later CPD was informed that a man matching the suspect's description was seen near the Atrium Health buildings located at 5641 Poplar Tent Rd. Those buildings are located across the street from the park.

The suspect was then taken into custody around 10 a.m.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Atrium Health Cabarrus.

CPD is still investigating the shooting.