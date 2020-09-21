Overnight utility work planned on Poplar Tent

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD — City of Concord Water Resources crews will be reducing a segment of Poplar Tent Rd. to one lane for a scheduled water main repair on Wednesday, September 23, beginning at 8 PM.

Scheduled work is weather permitting. City of Concord water customers will also experience a temporary water outage as a result of the work.

The work zone will begin in the vicinity of Poplar Tent and Raleigh St. NW. and continue slightly past Groff St. NW. Crews will be in the area directing traffic until work is complete in the scheduled early hours of Thursday, September 24.

City of Concord water customers in the area of the Sapphire Hills neighborhood will experience a water outage between the hours of 10 PM and 6 AM. The outage includes but is not limited to Small Ave NW., Trimble Circle Northwest, Peigler St. NW., and Groff St. NW.

Motorists traveling in the area should exercise caution, travel slowly, and follow the posted signage. For more information, please contact the Customer Care Center at 704-920-5555.