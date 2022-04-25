Police arrest Concord man on multiple charges involving sex with a minor

CONCORD – A man was arrested on several charges involving sex with a minor.
Detectives with the Concord Police arrested Jeffrey Wayne Boden April 6 for Indecent Liberties with a Child, First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Statutory Sex Offense.
The investigation began when detectives learned that Boden was involved in an
inappropriate relationship with a minor under the age of 15.
Boden is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $300,000.00 secured bond. This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.