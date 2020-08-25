Police chase ensues when car runs a red light

CONCORD — The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit Monday night after a driver ran a red light and failed to pull over.
Around 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, deputies tried to pull over a car that ran a red light. When the car failed to pull over, a vehicle pursuit began. The pursuit went from the intersection of Pitts School Road and Weddington Road to Pitts School Road and NC Highway 29. The maximum speed reached during the pursuit was 75 mph, Cabarrus County Sheriff Department Officials stated.
The pursuit ended after the driver pulled over.
Concord Police were also on scene, but arrived after the pursuit was over, officials stated.
The driver, Marshay Cordell Washington of Charlotte, was arrested for Possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Fleeing to Allude.
Washington was being held at Cabarrus County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!