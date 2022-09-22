Police identify juvenile suspect responsible for phone call bomb threats to schools

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Concord Police Department identified a juvenile offender it said is responsible for making telephone bomb threats to several Cabarrus County Schools Sept. 20 and 21.

The police department identified the juvenile Thursday, Sept. 22.

Jay M. Robinson High School and Cox Mill High School were impacted within the City of Concord.

A juvenile petition has been issued through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for four counts of Making a False Report Concerning Mass Violence on Educational Property.

An out-of-state tip from a concerned person provided helpful information in closing the case, the police department stated.

North Carolina juvenile privacy laws prevent disclosure of any identifying information regarding a juvenile offender accused of an act which would be a crime if committed by an adult.

The department's statement said authorities take all threats of mass violence seriously.

A standard protocol search of the juvenile’s home confirmed the juvenile did not have access to bomb making materials or weapons and that the juvenile’s actions were a false statement, authorities stated.

Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill High School and Cox Mill Elementary School were all evacuated Tuesday, Sept. 20 following bomb threats received through a phone call.

According to a message sent to parents that day by the Cabarrus County Schools district, students were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Law enforcement, including the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Concord Police Department, began searching the schools with bomb units.

Cox Mill High School was also evacuated again Wednesday, Sept. 21, following another bomb threat made by phone.

Since the initial threats made at the beginning of the week, there was an increased police presence at the schools.

Another Cabarrus County school, Northwest Cabarrus High School, also received threats, but they were made through notes. The school was evacuated Sept. 19 and 20.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office identified the student responsible for those notes. Charges are pending in that case.

Earlier in the week, Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki said situations like these can be disruptive and stressful for everyone.

“Anytime you have a disruption to the school day, it is a very difficult thing. It’s very stressful for our students, for our community, for our parents,” Kopicki said.

The department's statement also indicated that authorities plan to follow the case through the court system.

"The Concord Police Department thanks our partners with Cabarrus County Schools, the United States Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office for their collaboration and support throughout the investigation. We recognize the fear incidents like this cause and the impact on education that results. We will closely follow this case through the court system and advocate for justice."