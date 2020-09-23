 Skip to main content
Recruits Graduate to Kannapolis Fire Firefighter Positions
  Updated
Kannapolis Fire Department Three New Fire Fighters

 Photo Courtesy Kannapolis Fire Department

KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis Fire Department welcomes three new firefighters, Jacob Graworecki, Michael Nance and Ryan Wilson, to its ranks. The new recruits completed eight weeks of fire, rescue and medical training prior to officially joining the department.

A badge pinning ceremony was conducted at Veteran’s Park recognizing the new personnel for their achievements. During the ceremony, family members pinned the recruits by placing their badges on their uniforms for the first time, signifying the transition from “Recruit” to “Firefighter.”

“I am extremely proud of these three new firefighters and thankful to those who helped to guide and instruct them along their journey,’ said Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff. “Being a firefighter has always been and still remains a service profession, and they are expected to serve the residents of our City to the best of their ability. I am positive these guys will do all they can do to live up to those expectations. We welcome them to our family.”

At the close of the ceremony they were administered the firefighter’s oath by Kannapolis City Clerk, Bridgette Bell

The new firefighters have been assigned to shift positions at the City’s various fire stations.

