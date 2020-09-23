Recruits Graduate to Kannapolis Fire Firefighter Positions

A badge pinning ceremony was conducted at Veteran’s Park recognizing the new personnel for their achievements. During the ceremony, family members pinned the recruits by placing their badges on their uniforms for the first time, signifying the transition from “Recruit” to “Firefighter.”

“I am extremely proud of these three new firefighters and thankful to those who helped to guide and instruct them along their journey,’ said Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff. “Being a firefighter has always been and still remains a service profession, and they are expected to serve the residents of our City to the best of their ability. I am positive these guys will do all they can do to live up to those expectations. We welcome them to our family.”