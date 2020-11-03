Residential fire on Poplar Tent road under investigation

CONCORD — A residential fire broke out on Poplar Tent Road Saturday October 31 — one person left with minor injuries.

The Concord Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 4880 Poplar Tent Road at 7:40 p.m. The department sent four fire engines, ladder truck, rescue, truck, three chief officers, a safety officer and an investigator to the scene.

Once on scene, firefighters found heavy fire and began defensive operations to control it, but did not enter the residence.

The fire department identified one occupant of the home. The occupant did not sustain any significant injuries but was transported by Cabarrus County EMS as a precaution.

The fire was under control by 8:03 p.m.

Concord official stated that the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal's Office.