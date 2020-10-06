Residential structure fire on Barley Street

CONCORD – A structure fire broke out Monday night on Barley Street SW.

Around 11 p.m., Monday, Concord Fire received a call advising a structure fire on Barley Street. Crews arrived on scene within 5 minutes and confirmed an active fire in the residence..

Concord Fire had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving on the scene. There were no injuries. A total of four engines, two ladders, one safety officer and two battalion chiefs responded with 26 firefighters.

The Harrisburg Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS and The City of Concord Police Department assisted the Concord Fire Department during the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.