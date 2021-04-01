 Skip to main content
Residential structure fire on Poplar Tent Rd in Concord
Residential structure fire on Poplar Tent Rd in Concord

  • Updated
Concord Fire Department

The Concord Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire on Poplar Tent Road.

 Concord Fire Department

CONCORD — Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31  Concord Fire received a call from a neighbor concerning a House fire. Crews arrived on scene within 4 minutes and confirmed an active fire involving a vacant mobile home.

Concord Fire had the fire under control within 6 minutes of arriving on the scene with no injuries. A total of four Engines, a Ladder, 1 Rescue, two Battalion Chiefs, and two support vehicles responded with 27 Firefighters.

The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Cabarrus County EMS and City of Concord Police department. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.

