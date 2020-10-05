Road closed since April might be repaired by end of year, officials say

MIDLAND – A portion of Bethel Church Road has been closed going on six months, and it doesn’t look like the road will be fixed any time soon.

The NC Department of Transportation closed the road April 30 after heavy rain caused Anderson Creek – which runs near the road – to flood. But the water didn’t drain away. Jennifer Thompson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation stated that about 66 feet of pipe that runs under the road was damaged storms. The pipes couldn't divert the water from the road.

The washout took out about a 20-foot section of road. This was why the road was washed out even though the area doesn't have a history of flooding, Thompson stated.

But due to COVID-19 financial constraints and budget cuts, the NCDOT did not release a timeline for when repairs would be made. And it doesn’t look like it will happen soon.

“I checked with our bridge maintenance staff and we are currently waiting for funding so we can pursue work at this location,” Thompson wrote in an email. “Opening this road remains a high priority for us, and we will work to get repairs completed as quickly as possible once funding is available.”

Thompson said repair plans do not include a bridge instillation. Instead, the NCDOT will replace the damaged pipe.