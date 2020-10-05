Road closed since April might be repaired by end of year, officials say

MIDLAND – A portion of Bethel Church Road has been closed going on six months, and it doesn’t look like the road will be fixed any time soon.
The NC Department of Transportation closed the road April 30 after heavy rain caused Anderson Creek – which runs near the road – to flood. But the water didn’t drain away. Jennifer Thompson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation stated that about 66 feet of pipe that runs under the road was damaged storms. The pipes couldn't divert the water from the road.
The washout took out about a 20-foot section of road. This was why the road was washed out even though the area doesn't have a history of flooding, Thompson stated.
But due to COVID-19 financial constraints and budget cuts, the NCDOT did not release a timeline for when repairs would be made. And it doesn’t look like it will happen soon.
“I checked with our bridge maintenance staff and we are currently waiting for funding so we can pursue work at this location,” Thompson wrote in an email. “Opening this road remains a high priority for us, and we will work to get repairs completed as quickly as possible once funding is available.”
Thompson said repair plans do not include a bridge instillation. Instead, the NCDOT will replace the damaged pipe.
An NCDOT engineer has spoken with the Town of Midland. They stated that the road will likely remained closed until the end of the year. The department has worked out the purchase of the replacement pipe, the engineer said.
“NCDOT is coordinating with Duke Power on relocating a pole for the construction,” Town Engineer Richard McMillan stated in an email. “This will take some time, but they hope to get the pipe replaced by year’s end, possibly sooner if Duke completes their work early and weather holds.”
When the road originally washed out, water filled the deep gap in the road. Debris was hidden beneath and posed a threat to drivers. The water has been drained but the gap is still in the road. Officials ask that drivers respect the barricades and refrain from going around them.
“Please remind drivers not to move or go around any barricades - they are in place for everyone's safety,” Thompson said.
Until the road is repaired and reopened, the road has been blocked off and detours have been posted. Drivers can use an alternate route by using Flowes Store Road and NC Highway 24/27, which is about 5.7 miles.9
