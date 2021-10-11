Rowan County Sheriff's Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

ROWAN COUNTY — Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that one of its master deputies died due to COVID-19.

"It is with deep sadness that the Rowan County Sheriff’s announces that Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh passed away due to COVID early this morning," the statement read.

Master Deputy Marsh was sworn in with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in 2012, as a Reserve Deputy, while also working at the Cleveland Police Department as a full-time officer. Marsh became a full-time Deputy with the RCSO in 2015.

The sheriff's office described Marsh as a respected, dependable, and hardworking deputy.

Master Deputy Marsh had been hospitalized due to COVID since Sept. 30. He is survived by a wife and 2 year old child.

Funeral arrangements are still pending at the present time.