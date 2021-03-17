Rowan County Sheriff's Office requests help to identify suspect

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RSCO) asked the public to help identify a suspect believed to be connected to stolen copper wire.

The sheriff's office began investigating a larceny of copper wire from 1081 Recovery Rd., valued at approximately $10,000.

RCSO Detective Shoemaker was able to obtain a photo from Lane Construction that is of a person of interest.

Anyone with information on the identification of the subject is asked to call Detective Ray Shoemaker 704-216-8685, 1st Lt Rodney Mahaley 704-216-8711, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene 704-216-8686, or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.