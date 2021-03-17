 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rowan County Sheriff's Office requests help to identify suspect
View Comments

Rowan County Sheriff's Office requests help to identify suspect

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RSCO) asked the public to help identify a suspect believed to be connected to stolen copper wire. 

The sheriff's office began investigating a larceny of copper wire from 1081 Recovery Rd.,  valued at approximately $10,000. 

RCSO Detective Shoemaker was able to obtain a photo from Lane Construction that is of a person of interest. 

Anyone with information on the identification of the subject is asked to call Detective Ray Shoemaker 704-216-8685, 1st Lt Rodney Mahaley 704-216-8711, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene 704-216-8686, or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245. 

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts