Rowan County traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple charges

A traffic stop in Rowan County led to a man being arrested on several charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen fire arm.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) conducted a traffic Tuesday, Nov. 2, for a motor vehicle violation.
During the stop, deputies discovered that Donnell Deangelo Adkins, 33, was found to be operating the vehicle without a license.
K-9 officer Halo was requested to assist with the traffic stop, the sheriff office said. The K-9 officer gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.
Following an investigation, Adkins was asked to step out of his vehicle for a probable cause search of the vehicle. Once Adkins stepped out, the sheriff's office said he attempted to flee the scene and resist arrest.
The sheriff's office said Adkins was assisted to the ground, and then placed in handcuffs. During a pat-down search, Adkins was found to be in possession of a forty caliber pistol. The pistol was later determined to be stolen.
During a search of the vehicle, approximately 285 grams of suspected marijuana was located in the trunk.
Before being transported, Adkins was also found to be in possession of five grams of suspected oxycodone.
ADKINS was charged with the following:
- Resist Arrest
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- PWISD Schedule 6
- Trafficking by Transport Schedule II
- Trafficking by Possession Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Adkins received a $150,000 secured bond, and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.
Adkins is also listed as a Project Safe Violent Criminal Offender. Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), is part of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction strategy. The program helps communities identify the most pressing violent crimes affecting them.
The sheriff's office said Adkins has an extensive criminal history with convictions including:
- AWDW Inflicting Serious Injury (felony)
- Possession of Cocaine twice (felony)
- Resist a Police Officer (misdemeanor)
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm (felony)
- PWISD Schedule 6 (felony)