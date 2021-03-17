 Skip to main content
Rowan Sheriff's Office requests help to identify suspect
Rowan Sheriff's Office requests help to identify suspect

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to help identify a suspect believed to be connected to stolen copper wire. 

The sheriff's office began investigating the larceny of copper wire from 1081 Recovery Road valued at about $10,000. 

Sheriff's Detective Ray Shoemaker was able to obtain a photo of a person of interest from Lane Construction. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the person is asked to call Shoemaker at 704-216-8685, 1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711, 1st Sgt. Ollie Greene at 704-216-8686, or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245. 

