Rowan Sheriff's Office requests help to identify suspect

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to help identify a suspect believed to be connected to stolen copper wire.

The sheriff's office began investigating the larceny of copper wire from 1081 Recovery Road valued at about $10,000.

Sheriff's Detective Ray Shoemaker was able to obtain a photo of a person of interest from Lane Construction.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person is asked to call Shoemaker at 704-216-8685, 1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711, 1st Sgt. Ollie Greene at 704-216-8686, or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.