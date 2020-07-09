School board candidate Hunter Moore faces solicitation charge
View Comments
top story

School board candidate Hunter Moore faces solicitation charge

  • Updated
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Hunter Moore

Hunter Moore is a candidate for the Cabarrus County Board of Education.

A candidate for the Board of Education in Cabarrus County has been charged with a sex crime by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, 22-year-old Hunter Scott Moore, of Rockwell, was charged with soliciting a crime against nature. The report states that on June 22, 2020, the Cabarrus County Sheriff`s Office Vice/Narcotics division “conducted an undercover operation of an individual soliciting for crimes against nature. The offender solicited a law enforcement officer by offering to pay $250 dollars and perform (sexual act) on said officer.”

The incident happened at a location in the 8400 block of Highway 49 in Mount Pleasant, according to the report.

Moore was charged and released on bond.

Contacted on Thursday by a WBTV reporter, Moore declined to talk about the incident, saying he would talk to his attorney before making any comment.

A website dedicated to Moore’s campaign for a school board seat states that he is a lifelong resident of Cabarrus County. He is also a former member of the Cabarrus County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.

For more this and other stories visit www.wbtv.com.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics