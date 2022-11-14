Serious crash on Highway 24/27 closes eastbound lanes

MIDLAND — A car crash shut down lanes on Highway 24/27 in Midland Monday afternoon.

Midland Fire and Rescue units arrived at the crash site located off of Sam Black Road around 5 p.m.

A the time, officials said drivers should expect delays and consider an alternate route.

Officials also described the crash as "very serious." The eastbound lanes of Highway 24/27 were expected to remain closed for several hours as the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office investigated.

Around 6 p.m., one lane of traffic was opened up on the eastbound side. Numerous law enforcement and fire units were on scene. A light tower was also brought to the scene by Midland Fire and Rescue to aid law enforcement's investigation.