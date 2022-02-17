 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff’s office, non-profit raising funds for K9 vest
Sheriff's office, non-profit raising funds for K9 vest

Rowan Deputy Randal Addison is working with K-9 Fanta. Efforts are being made to get Fanta a Kevlar vest.

SALISBURY– For many law enforcement departments, bulletproof vests for K-9s are not in the budget. Instead, departments rely on non-profit assistance to acquire the protective gear. Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar accepted the responsibility to bring the community together and help fund Rowan County Sheriff's Office's K9 Fanta for a (bullet resistant) Kevlar vest with community raised donations. Each vest costs $2,600. The non-profit seeks community heroes to donate the funds for K9 Fanta's Kevlar vest.

Nonprofits are the way most departments receive K-9 Kevlar vests. The Kevlar vest protects against stabbing, shrapnel, and bullets shot from common handguns. Fundraising is continuous to ensure a Kevlar vest is purchased for K9 Fanta.

To Donate: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar raises community funds through PAYPAL on their Facebook Page's blue “Learn More” button. K-9 Fanta will receive 100% of donations to fund their vests. If donations exceed that total when the campaign ends, funds will roll over to the next K9 in need of assistance.

Checks can be sent to: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar

3901 Airport Way

Bellingham, WA 98226

Facebook: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar or https://www.facebook.com/KeepingK9sinKevlar

Twitter: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar or https://twitter.com/K9sinkevlar

lnstagram: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar or https://www.instagram.com/keepingk9sinkevlar/

About Keeping K-9s in Kevlar

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, founded in 2015, raises community funds to purchase K9 Storm Patrol SWAT Kevlar vests at no cost to the department or handler. Each vest is embroidered honoring a Fallen Officer nominated by the K9's handler Keeping K-9s in Kevlar is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) under the Whatcom County Sheriff's Off1ce Support Foundation. No one is paid,100% of funds go to K9 needs. All donations are tax deductible to the full extent of the law. Thank you for your support.

