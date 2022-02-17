Sheriff’s office, non-profit raising funds for K9 vest

SALISBURY– For many law enforcement departments, bulletproof vests for K-9s are not in the budget. Instead, departments rely on non-profit assistance to acquire the protective gear. Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar accepted the responsibility to bring the community together and help fund Rowan County Sheriff's Office's K9 Fanta for a (bullet resistant) Kevlar vest with community raised donations. Each vest costs $2,600. The non-profit seeks community heroes to donate the funds for K9 Fanta's Kevlar vest.

Nonprofits are the way most departments receive K-9 Kevlar vests. The Kevlar vest protects against stabbing, shrapnel, and bullets shot from common handguns. Fundraising is continuous to ensure a Kevlar vest is purchased for K9 Fanta.

To Donate: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar raises community funds through PAYPAL on their Facebook Page's blue “Learn More” button. K-9 Fanta will receive 100% of donations to fund their vests. If donations exceed that total when the campaign ends, funds will roll over to the next K9 in need of assistance.

Checks can be sent to: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar

3901 Airport Way

Bellingham, WA 98226