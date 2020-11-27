Sheriff's Department racial panel tackles Confederate flag, other topics

“If you take the small project we are in now and apply the same rules to the bigger picture it can work. It all starts from respect,” Williams said. “Every individual wants to be heard whether or not what they said has weight and clarity. They just want to be heard. As a listener, it is your job to listen and clarify what they are saying. And if you can’t, you should ask them to clarify for you. And if they can’t, that might give you a better idea of why they feel the way they do.”

The panel is made up of several races and is also gender and LGBTQIA inclusive. Williams said all representation is necessary because people need to be educated on all communities. The community that the department serves is diverse, and in order to effectively serve, they need to be educated and respectful.

“We are all influenced by the community we were raised in and that we live in. And a lot of those influences go through life with us,” Williams said. “And they influence our opinions. If we don't get out of those places we grew up in, we don’t grow. Understanding other people and where they are coming from is where you have progress.”