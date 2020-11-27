Sheriff's Department racial panel tackles Confederate flag, other topics

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department’s Internal Racial Discussion Panel tackled debates over the Confederate flag and bias against police officers before taking a break for the holidays.
Captain Laura Heggins, a black woman, created the discussion panel following the deaths of several Black Americans, such as George Floyd, by police officers.
Heggins said her original goal was to foster conversations among members of every race represented in the department, in order to seek respect and understanding.
The panel is addressing issues that the Harrisburg Racial Equity Task Force are also tackling from a different perspective.
Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw has participated in meetings with the task force.
The Task Force was formed in order to investigate and determine if education, law enforcement or healthcare institutions in the Town of Harrisburg, or even Cabarrus at large, has racial-bias issues and look at how to address them.
Two aspects of law enforcement that the task force is looking into are hiring practices and internal investigations.
Shaw stated that about 14 percent of the department’s employees are minorities out of the nearly 400 already hired.
Since the beginning of 2020, about 25 percent of the department’s new hires have been minorities.
Shaw said that the department reaches out to historically black colleges for recruitment as well as local community colleges. The department also has compensation for bilingual employees.
“We have had a lot of success because we have gone to places we know there is diversity,” the sheriff said.
He also stated that in all recruitment there are challenges like compensation. If potential new hires can find a job in another department with more pay in another agency, Shaw said, the department may lose the recruit.
There is a hard zero-tolerance for racism in the department, Shaw said. If an officer makes racists statements or actions in any capacity, Shaw said there will be an immediate investigation.
“From my perspective, there is no room for that in law enforcement. We have to guard against that because, number one, we are a diverse law enforcement agency anyway,” the sheriff said. “I am very proud of that. But it has to be zero tolerance. I don’t see how you can have it any other way. You can’t say that a little bit of racism is okay or that a little bit of prejudice toward one particular group is okay. It is not.”
Shaw said law enforcement, like many other areas in the country, have spent years trying to rid itself of racism. Anything to derail progress can set an agency back decades.
“If you keep an officer on like that, it has a lasting effect. If anybody can explain how you can have a little bit and be okay, I just don’t understand that concept,” Shaw said.
That is the reason Shaw was excited when Captain Heggins came to him with the idea of the discussion panel.
The first discussion session was held in August, there have been three sessions in total. Each session has focused on different topics and have been conducted in different ways. The first discussion was heavily guided by Heggins as she sparked discussion by showing clips from popular shows and movies that depicted instances of stereotypes or racism.
The second session featured one-on-one discussions between two people of different races. The third session featured panel participants’ presentations on subjects like the Confederate Flag and bias against police officers.
Investigator Gerald Williams, a black man, said the discussion panel is a monitored environment that fosters real dialogue about subjects that are sensitive.
“It has created dialogue and that is exactly what we hoped to have happened with this,” he said.
That dialogue has also carried on with deputies outside of the panel. Williams said the discussions have opened up new points of view that interest everyone in the department. That is the goal, he said, to have those discussions spread so people are more educated and aware, but people must be respectful.
“If you take the small project we are in now and apply the same rules to the bigger picture it can work. It all starts from respect,” Williams said. “Every individual wants to be heard whether or not what they said has weight and clarity. They just want to be heard. As a listener, it is your job to listen and clarify what they are saying. And if you can’t, you should ask them to clarify for you. And if they can’t, that might give you a better idea of why they feel the way they do.”
The panel is made up of several races and is also gender and LGBTQIA inclusive. Williams said all representation is necessary because people need to be educated on all communities. The community that the department serves is diverse, and in order to effectively serve, they need to be educated and respectful.
“We are all influenced by the community we were raised in and that we live in. And a lot of those influences go through life with us,” Williams said. “And they influence our opinions. If we don't get out of those places we grew up in, we don’t grow. Understanding other people and where they are coming from is where you have progress.”
