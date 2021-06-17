Sheriff's office adds charge in child sex crimes investigation of Concord man

CONCORD — Another charge has been added in a child sex crimes investigation where accusations against a Concord man span decades.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Merle “Butch” Alexander Overcash Jr., 75, earlier in the month on multiple sex offenses involving children.

Recently another charge has been added for indecent liberties with a child. This charge caused Overcash's total secured bond amount to increase from $2 million to $2,150,000.

Originally he was charged with one count of first-degree rape of a child, one count of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree sexual offense, six counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of crime against nature.

A person closely related with the case stated that police were once again at Overcash's residence in Concord for a routine follow-up last week.

The sheriff’s office previously stated that since the start of the investigation in April this year, multiple victims have come forward with accusations of abuse committed by Overcash. Those accusations span from January 1976 through April 2021.