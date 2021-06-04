Sheriff's office arrests Concord man for child sex crimes spanning decades

Overcash, the person connected with the family told the Independent Tribune, had threatened his victims. But that wasn't the only thing keeping them from speaking out.

"It was a different time back then. And everybody made it seem like it was an embarrassment more than anything," the person said.

And as victims interacted more with the police, it became clear proving the accusations would be difficult.

"This was before the internet or DNA," the person said. "There wasn't much."

The police ultimately didn't press charges, the person said, stating that there was a lack of evidence.

But now, victims from decades ago are coming forward with their stories, even some who didn't come forward back then. Once peopel realized Overcash was being investigated again, they felt comfortable finally coming forward because they feel less afraid, the person said.

Some victims, who are now adults, were unaware that Overcash could still be charged for the previous sexual assault allegations from when they were children. But in the State of North Carolina, there are no statute of limitations for felony sex crimes.