Sheriff's office arrests Concord man for child sex crimes spanning decades

CONCORD — A Concord man was arrested for multiple sex offenses against children Thursday, but this wasn't the first time the man had been accused.
Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Merle "Butch" Alexander Overcash Jr., 75, June 3 for multiple sex offenses involving children. He was charged with one count of First Degree Rape of a Child, one count of Second Degree Rape, one count of Second Degree Sexual Offense, six counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and three counts of Crime Against Nature.
The sheriff's office said the investigation began in April 2021, but since then multiple victims have come forward with accusations of abuse committed by Overcash. And victims have come forward with accusations that span from January 1976 through April 2021.
A person closely connected with Overcash and his family told the Independent Tribune that the abuse was an open secret for the family and even some friends, often swept under the rug as rumors. But this isn't the first time the authorities have been notified of accusations of sexual assault on minors by Overcash.
About 40 years ago, several young victims came forward to the police with accusations about Overcash assaulting them, a person connected to the family said. But some victims didn't feel comfortable fully disclosing what had happened to them to the police.
Overcash, the person connected with the family told the Independent Tribune, had threatened his victims. But that wasn't the only thing keeping them from speaking out.
"It was a different time back then. And everybody made it seem like it was an embarrassment more than anything," the person said.
And as victims interacted more with the police, it became clear proving the accusations would be difficult.
"This was before the internet or DNA," the person said. "There wasn't much."
The police ultimately didn't press charges, the person said, stating that there was a lack of evidence.
But now, victims from decades ago are coming forward with their stories, even some who didn't come forward back then. Once peopel realized Overcash was being investigated again, they felt comfortable finally coming forward because they feel less afraid, the person said.
Some victims, who are now adults, were unaware that Overcash could still be charged for the previous sexual assault allegations from when they were children. But in the State of North Carolina, there are no statute of limitations for felony sex crimes.
Once the previous investigation was dropped, some of Overcash's family cut ties. And some tried to warn peopel in his life and stated that children shouldn't be left in his presence. But as more people began dismissing the claims as rumors, their concerns weren't taken seriously. Because of that, there is now a 45-year-time-span of abuse accusations, the person connected to the family said.
Some victims still drive by his house as they go through the city. Family members of the victims have expressed frustration and anger after learning about the accusations and how far back they go, but they are grateful that the victims' stories have finally come to light.
The person close to the family said they believe there could be more victims out there, whether recent or from decades ago.
"I think, now, more peopel will come forward. It was considered shameful back then, but there is no reason to keep quiet," the person said. "It is never too late."
Overcash was arrested Thursday at his home off Barrier and Irish Potato roads. He is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $2,000,000 secured bond.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have additional information concerning Overcash, please contact Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3057.