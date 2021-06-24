Sheriff's Office charges Louisiana man with attempted murder for Midland stabbing

MIDLAND — In the early morning hours of June 24th, 2021, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing that occurred in Midland, North Carolina.

During the investigation, Detectives identified Somnath Mukherjee, 34, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana as being responsible for the injuries sustained by the victim.

At the conclusion of the investigation, probable cause was established to arrest Somnath Mukherjee for the following charges:

• 1 Count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder

• 1 Count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with the Intent to Kill

Somnath Mukherjee is currently incarcerated in the Cabarrus County Detention Center with no bond pending his first appearance.