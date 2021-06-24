 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's Office charges Louisiana man with attempted murder for Midland stabbing
0 Comments

Sheriff's Office charges Louisiana man with attempted murder for Midland stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Somnath Mukherjee

Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office arrested a Louisiana man Thursday morning in connection with a stabbing in Midland. 

 Town of Midland

MIDLAND — In the early morning hours of June 24th, 2021, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing that occurred in Midland, North Carolina.

During the investigation, Detectives identified Somnath Mukherjee, 34, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana as being responsible for the injuries sustained by the victim.

At the conclusion of the investigation, probable cause was established to arrest Somnath Mukherjee for the following charges:

• 1 Count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder

• 1 Count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with the Intent to Kill

Somnath Mukherjee is currently incarcerated in the Cabarrus County Detention Center with no bond pending his first appearance.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 24

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts