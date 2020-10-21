Sheriff's Office investigates homicide on Flowes Store Road East

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus County sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning on Flowes Store Road East in Concord.

This is the first homicide that the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department has investigated this year, Sheriff Van Shaw stated.

At 9:10 a.m. 911 was called after a family member found a man dead in a home on the 1800 Block of Flowes Store Road East, Captain Tessa Burchett stated.

Sheriff's officials were notified that a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from the home, the sheriff confirmed. Officials alerted surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Later in the morning, the vehicle was located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Burchett stated. Suspects in possession of the vehicle were perused by Rock Hill Police before leaving the vehicle. Rock Hill Police apprehended the suspects while on foot.

The persons of interest were taken into custody for the theft of the vehicle, but no charges have been filed yet.

Burchett stated that there are no other persons of interests connected with the investigation at this time.

The deceased is male, Burchett stated, but his name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, Burchett said, and anyone with information may contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's office at 704-920-3000.