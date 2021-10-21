Sheriff's office: Kannapolis man charged with killing foster brother

ROWAN COUNTY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in the Kannapolis shooting that occurred Thursday.
The sheriff's office identified the suspect as Jahrell Dashawn McKenzie, Jr., — a 28-yearold black male, of 317 Cabarrus Arms Dr., Kannapolis.
McKenzie is currently being held in York County, South Carolina, and extradition proceedings are underway to have him transported back to Rowan County, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators were able to identify McKenzie as the shooter after conducting interviews at the scene and collecting evidence, the sheriff office department said.
The shooting occurred Thursday morning. Deputies were dispatched at about 9:50 a.m. to 2103 Fowler St., Kannapolis.
Once on the scene, deputies found the victim already dead. Deputies then called for the Criminal Investigative Division of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to respond to join the investigation.
The Rowan County Sheriff's Office released a statement Thursday evening alerting the public that it had identified the shooting victim. The sheriff's office did identify the victim as a 17-year-old black male.
The statement also said that the sheriff's office had a suspect, but the suspect had fled North Carolina and was detained in another state.
The sheriff's department released another statement Friday that explained how McKenzie became a suspect.
"Information obtained found that Jahrell Mckenzie, Jr. was present outside the residence at 2103 Fowler Street, Kannapolis at the time of the incident, and had a handgun in his possession that he was 'playing' with. The handgun discharged while Mckenzie was handling the weapon in a reckless manor, and the handgun fired a shot that struck the 17 year old black male victim in the upper back. The victim died at the scene shortly after the shooting occurred, and Jahrell McKenzie, Jr. left the scene shortly after the shooting occurred," the statement read.
McKenzie and the 17-year-old victim had been foster brothers.
Investigators are consulting with the Rowan County district attorney and are working to get the required paperwork to the out of state law enforcement officials to return the suspect to Rowan County to face charges.