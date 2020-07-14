Sheriff's office looking for someone who shot into a house

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired into a home in Salisbury.
The sheriff’s office was called to 312 Barbour St. in reference to shots being fired into a dwelling, according to a news release. The residence was struck by at least one round, but may not have been the intended target.
Several shell casings and live ammunition were collected.
The sheriff’s office said a suspect vehicle fled the scene and crashed into a church van and a church bus at the Damascus Emmanuel Pentecostal Church at 306 Barbour St.
The suspects fled from the wrecked car, and when officers arrived, a K-9 utilization was conducted but no one was found.
The vehicle was seized and towed to a secured lot. Apparently, no one was injured in this incident.
A search warrant was conducted at 315A and 315B Barbour St., and several boxes of empty and live ammo were found, along with other items that belong to people of interest. A search warrant was also conducted on the seized suspect vehicle, a gray, four-door 2017 Toyota Corolla.
Several items of evidence were seized from the car as well. It is unknown who the shooter(s) was/were; however, it is believed that the suspects may be tied to recent shootings in Salisbury.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245, 1st Sgt. Ollie Greene at 704-216-8686 or Detective Travis Allen at 704-216-8715.
