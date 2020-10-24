Sheriff's office obtains arrest warrants for First Degree Murder

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has obtained arrest warrants fore First Degree murder in the Flowes Store Road homicide investigation.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred at Flowes Store Road East in Cabarrus County. The victim, Jason Lee Newell, was found deceased at his residence as the result of a gunshot wound on October 21 at approximately 9:10 a.m.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has obtained additional arrest warrants for Elijah Isaiah McKnight, 20, of Rock Hill, SC, for First Degree Murder, and Possession of Firearm by Felon. Antonio James Bailey, 25, of Gastonia, NC, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Ashley Lata’ey Jordan, 25, of Gastonia, NC, has been arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Antonio Bailey was given no bond and is currently incarcerated in the Cabarrus County Detention Center. Ashley Jordan was given a 10,000.00 secured bond and is currently incarcerated in the Cabarrus County Detention Center. Elijah McKnight was denied bail/bond and is currently incarcerated in the York County (SC) Detention Center.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information regarding this case please contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at (704) 920-3000 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at (704) 93-CRIME.