Sheriff's Office seizes almost 12 pounds of methamphetamine

CABARRUS COUNTY – A weeks-long investigation resulted in the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office seizing $250,000 worth of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics division concluded a drug trafficking investigation that took place over the past several weeks and resulted in the arrest of two individuals on drug charges. Santiago Saucedo Renteria and Jesus Corona, were arrested on charges related to the distribution of trafficking level quantities of methamphetamine in Cabarrus County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a result of the investigation, detectives seized over 11.8 pounds of methamphetamine along with a firearm in the Kannapolis area of Cabarrus County. The street value of the methamphetamine is over $250,000.00.

“This investigation represents a significant blow to the drug trafficking activity that is occurring in and around Cabarrus County. The Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, is continuing to put an emphasis on identifying and arresting drug traffickers in our community," Sheriff Van Shaw stated in a press release.