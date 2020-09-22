Sheriff's Office turns 37th National Night Out into a drive thru event

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is turning its 37th National Night Out into a drive thru event with night of giving and learning.
The drive thru event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6. Before the COVID-19 spread, the sheriff's office had planned to host the county-wide event at the Cabarrus Arena, where residents could interact with each other and with the staff of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. Now the National Night Out Celebration drive thru event will still be held at the Cabarrus Arena Midway at 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC 28025.
There will be a school supplies and mask give away along with a med drop where residents can dispose of expired medications. There will also be a canned food drive to help the Mt. Pleasant High School AWSUM Club collect items fro the town's food pantries.
Some events and demonstrations will still take place at the event. There will be:
- K-9 and Drone demonstrations
- Highway Patrol Cars and Motor brocade
- Town fire trucks and EMS
- DARE Mascot
- CrimeStopper Car
- Other Sheriff’s Office response teams
- First responders' demonstrations and equipment
Sheriff's Office vehicles and personnel will be set up throughout the Midway directing residents to drive slowly through. Residents can watch demonstrations, look at equipment and hopefully have verbal interaction with law enforcement officers from their vehicles.
National Night Out is designed, a department official stated, to heighten crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit, and develop police-community partnerships.
Department officials stated that Sheriff Van Shaw hopes that by hosting this drive thru event, residents will see that the sheriff’s office is continuing to fight crime, support resident livelihood and safety and to assure them that they are not going through this trying time alone.
AWSUM Club
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!