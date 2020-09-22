Sheriff's Office turns 37th National Night Out into a drive thru event

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is turning its 37th National Night Out into a drive thru event with night of giving and learning.

The drive thru event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6. Before the COVID-19 spread, the sheriff's office had planned to host the county-wide event at the Cabarrus Arena, where residents could interact with each other and with the staff of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. Now the National Night Out Celebration drive thru event will still be held at the Cabarrus Arena Midway at 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC 28025.

There will be a school supplies and mask give away along with a med drop where residents can dispose of expired medications. There will also be a canned food drive to help the Mt. Pleasant High School AWSUM Club collect items fro the town's food pantries.

Some events and demonstrations will still take place at the event. There will be:

K-9 and Drone demonstrations

Highway Patrol Cars and Motor brocade

Town fire trucks and EMS

DARE Mascot

CrimeStopper Car

Other Sheriff’s Office response teams

First responders' demonstrations and equipment