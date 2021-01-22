Sheriff's office wins award for 2020 National Night Out

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office won the Rookie of the Year Award for its 2020 National Night Out (NNO) event.
The sheriff’s office held a large, multi-neighborhood NNO event Oct. 6. In years prior, individual neighborhoods have planned nights out where deputies could enjoy barbeques and games with residents.
In October 2020, the sheriff’s office invited all law enforcement agencies in the county and the N.C. Highway State Patrol to participate in the NNO where all county residents could participate and social distance.
This was a first for the sheriff’s office.
Deputy Wendy McGuire, the director of the event, said Sheriff Van Shaw had a vision for the NNO to be a time for all Cabarrus County residents to interact with its local law enforcement to see different departments and enjoy some food.
“It definitely was not like what we had planned,” McGuire said. “We had planned for food and hands-on interaction between emergency response personal and the community. It had to change a few times to accommodate social distancing.”
The event ultimately was held as a drive-thru where all attending law enforcement and emergency response agencies put on displays. Residents were able to drive the loop and view each department’s tent and chat for a few minutes.
In total, about 198 vehicles drove through the event with at least one or more child.
After evolving, postponing and almost cancelling the event, McGuire said it was nice for the department to be recognized for its work.
“It was one of those shocking moments where you think someone has to be kidding. After almost having to shut down, it was great for all of the work everyone put in to be recognized,” McGuire said. “It is really neat.”
The NNO accomplished more than just building community and law enforcement relations. The sheriff’s office also gave out essential item bags to all attending residents and kids. The department gave out 320 school supplies bags, and 54 of those bags were for children under the age of four. The bags contained snacks, bottles of water, pencils, crayons, masks, toothbrushes and other essential items.
All items in the essential bags were donated from local businesses or individuals.
Parents were also able to attend a Safe Kids Car Seat check. About 17 families were served at the event and 24 seats were checked.
The Mt. Pleasant High School AWSUM Club also collected six boxes of food for local food banks during the NNO, and Operation Medicine Drop Off collected old medications from twelve people.
McGuire said it was good to not only communicate, but give back to the community.
“It benefitted us to be able to see people put in the effort to come out. That is a big deal for people to get families together and drive that distance for a drive through event, and some people drove through more than once,” the deputy said. “It was nice to see the community that we, a lot of time, see on their worst days. We were able to interact in a positive way.”
While 2020 will be the only year the department can apply for the Rookie of the Year award, it does plan to host a similar multi-neighborhood event in 2021 with COVID restrictions.