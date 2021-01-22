Sheriff's office wins award for 2020 National Night Out

In total, about 198 vehicles drove through the event with at least one or more child.

After evolving, postponing and almost cancelling the event, McGuire said it was nice for the department to be recognized for its work.

“It was one of those shocking moments where you think someone has to be kidding. After almost having to shut down, it was great for all of the work everyone put in to be recognized,” McGuire said. “It is really neat.”

The NNO accomplished more than just building community and law enforcement relations. The sheriff’s office also gave out essential item bags to all attending residents and kids. The department gave out 320 school supplies bags, and 54 of those bags were for children under the age of four. The bags contained snacks, bottles of water, pencils, crayons, masks, toothbrushes and other essential items.

All items in the essential bags were donated from local businesses or individuals.

Parents were also able to attend a Safe Kids Car Seat check. About 17 families were served at the event and 24 seats were checked.

The Mt. Pleasant High School AWSUM Club also collected six boxes of food for local food banks during the NNO, and Operation Medicine Drop Off collected old medications from twelve people.