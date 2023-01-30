 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves a 17 year old dead

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person deceased.

Police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. When they arrived, they found Ty’el Hankins, 17, of Charlotte, deceased in his vehicle. He had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into the home at 401 Elwood Street.

Two juveniles were also involved in the incident and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We do not believe this was a random incident and the investigation is ongoing.

