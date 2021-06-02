 Skip to main content
Silver Aler: Sheriff's office looks for endangered man
Thomas Waller

Thomas Waller, 68, went missing around 5 p.m. Jine 1 near Country Home Road.

 Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office

CABARRUS COUNTY - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Thomas Waller.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Thomas Waller, 68, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen around 5 p.m. June 1 near Country Home Road and Miami Church Road.  He is about 5' 10" tall  And a hundred and weighs 165 pounds. He has short brown  hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve red shirt blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Thomas Waller should call R Rodriguez at the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000.

