Student identified in Northwest Cabarrus High School bomb threats

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office has identified the student it says is responsible for handwritten bomb threats that caused Northwest Cabarrus High School to evacuate two days in a row this week.

The name of the student has not been released.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding handwritten notes received by school staff at Northwest Cabarrus High School that detailed bomb threats at the school on Sept. 19 and 20. The school was evacuated on both occasions due to concerns for safety of students and staff.

Along with representatives of Cabarrus County Schools, the sheriff’s office was able to identify a student who was involved with the creation and distribution of the notes, officials stated. The student was confirmed to be the distributor of the notes following an investigation, authorities said. A search of the student’s home showed they did not have access to materials for creating bombs.

The sheriff’s office and the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice are working together on the incident and charges are currently pending.

Northwest Cabarrus High School was not the only school in the area to receive bomb threats.

Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill High School and Cox Mill Elementary School were all evacuated Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Parents were made aware of the evacuations from a Cabarrus County Schools message. The school district said the students were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

Law enforcement swept all schools with bomb units.

Following the threats, there has been an increased police presence at the schools.

Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki said situations like these can be disruptive and stressful for everyone.

"Anytime you have a disruption to the school day, it is a very difficult thing. It's very stressful for our students, for our community, for our parents," Kopicki said.

Cox Mill was evacuated for a second day Wednesday, Sept. 21. The threat at the high school also caused Cox Mill Elementary School, which is just across the street, to go into lockdown.

Those three schools, Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill High School and Cox Mill Elementary, were evacuated due to bomb threats made through a phone call, officials confirmed. When asked if all the threats in the school district were connected, the sheriff's office declined to comment.

"The investigation is still very active, and I do not want to comment on connectivity at this time to avoid jeopardizing the investigation," Sheriff Van Shaw stated.

Cabarrus County was not the only school district to receive bomb threats this week.

Mooresville High School was also evacuated due to threats Sept. 20. Like the threats made to Cabarrus County schools, the threat was made through a phone call.

Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also received bomb threats this week.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the source of every bomb threat in each district.