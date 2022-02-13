Suspected car theft shot and killed by Concord officer

CONCORD – A burglary suspect died after being shot by a Concord Police officer early Sunday at Modern Nissan, according to a press release from the Concord Police Department.

CPD said at approximately 5 a.m while on routine patrol, a Concord police officer discovered a burglary in progress at the Modern Nissan dealership at 967 Concord Parkway S. The officer located an adult Caucasian male suspect attempting to steal a vehicle. The officer provided the suspect with multiple verbal commands to stop what he was doing. The suspect refused. A physical confrontation ensued. Soon thereafter, the officer discharged their department-issued handgun, striking the suspect.

Responding officers immediately provided aid to the suspect, according to CPD. Cabarrus County EMS responded and transported the suspect to Atrium Health Cabarrus where he was treated and later pronounced deceased from his injuries. The identity of the suspect is being temporarily withheld pending appropriate notification to next of kin.

The officer involved in this incident has been with the Concord Police Department since January 2020. The officer was not injured.

The CPD press release said the department will not be releasing the identity of the officer at this time.