 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspected car theft shot and killed by Concord officer
0 Comments
alert top story

Suspected car theft shot and killed by Concord officer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scene at Modern Nissan

An officer-involved shooting left a burglary suspect dead early Sunday morning in Concord.

 Eric Xhajanka/WBTV

CONCORD – A burglary suspect died after being shot by a Concord Police officer early Sunday at Modern Nissan, according to a press release from the Concord Police Department.

CPD said at approximately 5 a.m while on routine patrol, a Concord police officer discovered a burglary in progress at the Modern Nissan dealership at 967 Concord Parkway S. The officer located an adult Caucasian male suspect attempting to steal a vehicle. The officer provided the suspect with multiple verbal commands to stop what he was doing. The suspect refused. A physical confrontation ensued. Soon thereafter, the officer discharged their department-issued handgun, striking the suspect.

Responding officers immediately provided aid to the suspect, according to CPD. Cabarrus County EMS responded and transported the suspect to Atrium Health Cabarrus where he was treated and later pronounced deceased from his injuries. The identity of the suspect is being temporarily withheld pending appropriate notification to next of kin.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The officer involved in this incident has been with the Concord Police Department since January 2020. The officer was not injured.

The CPD press release said the department will not be releasing the identity of the officer at this time.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating this incident, at the department’s request. Consistent with department policy on officer-involved shootings, the officer has been temporarily placed on administrative duty. CPD said the department will not be commenting any further on this matter until the SBI completes their investigation and the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s office completes their review.

WBTV contributed to this story.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Charlotte-area man charged with murder after human remains found, police say

  • Updated

Huntersville police charged a 44-year-old man with murder following the discovery of human remains Thursday. However, no new details were released about the findings. Christopher John Nailor of Huntersville has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death, police said Friday. The remains were found in the 12000 block on Comanche Road, according to a Huntersville ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts